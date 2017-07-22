Calendar » EWGA’s Knarley Harley Charity Tournament

July 22, 2017 from 8.30pm - 4.00pm

Come join us for the EWGA's 11th Annual Knarley Harley Fundraiser Tournament to support the Santa Barbara Riders Veterans Foundation! Members, Guests, Family, Friends - everyone is welcome!

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017

Cost: $125.00 (I know, it seems like a lot, but it covers

your green fees, golf cart and a full Mexican buffet

dinner!! AND it is for a great cause!)

Bring: $15.00 (if you really want to have fun) to

purchase the golf coupon book!!

Bonus #1: Wear something leather and receive a free

mulligan! (shoes, belts & golf gloves do not count!)

Bonus #2: Tammy’s famous Jell-O shooters!

Check-in: 7:30 AM Check-in / 8:30 AM SHOTGUN

Where: GLEN ANNIE GOLF CLUB!

Format: 4 Person Team, two person best ball with a

twist and pure enjoyment!!

Sign up by: July 17th!!

Register at www.ewgasb.org and look for event on left hand side or call Tammy Esposito at 805 637 8113 or at [email protected]

What could be more fun than raising money for charity. See you there on July 22nd!