EWGA’s Knarley Harley Charity Tournament
Come join us for the EWGA's 11th Annual Knarley Harley Fundraiser Tournament to support the Santa Barbara Riders Veterans Foundation! Members, Guests, Family, Friends - everyone is welcome!
Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017
Cost: $125.00 (I know, it seems like a lot, but it covers
your green fees, golf cart and a full Mexican buffet
dinner!! AND it is for a great cause!)
Bring: $15.00 (if you really want to have fun) to
purchase the golf coupon book!!
Bonus #1: Wear something leather and receive a free
mulligan! (shoes, belts & golf gloves do not count!)
Bonus #2: Tammy’s famous Jell-O shooters!
Check-in: 7:30 AM Check-in / 8:30 AM SHOTGUN
Where: GLEN ANNIE GOLF CLUB!
Format: 4 Person Team, two person best ball with a
twist and pure enjoyment!!
Sign up by: July 17th!!
Register at www.ewgasb.org and look for event on left hand side or call Tammy Esposito at 805 637 8113 or at [email protected]
What could be more fun than raising money for charity. See you there on July 22nd!
