Exceltional Plants: Lotusland Auction & Sale

September 19, 2015 from 1:30 - 5:30

The Ultimate Plant Party

 

• Rare Cacti, Succulents & Cycads 

• Extensive Silent Auction 

• Rousing Live Auction

• Wine & Specialty Cocktails

• Great Food & Lots of Fun 

• Garden Connoisseurs & Collectors

 

Lotusland members $60, non-members $85 

Tickets and information at www.lotusland.org 

or call Patrick at 805.969.3767, ext. 109

See plant listings at www.lotusland.org

 

Please Join Us for an Extraordinary Afternoon at Lotusland

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Dan Bifano, Connie & John Pearcy, Anitra Sheen, Marhi Kerley, Jim & Ellen Zissler
  • Starts: September 19, 2015 1:30 - 5:30
  • Price: $60 to $85
  • Location: Lotusland
  • Website: http://www.lotusland.org/lotuslandauction/
  • Sponsors: Dan Bifano, Connie & John Pearcy, Anitra Sheen, Marhi Kerley, Jim & Ellen Zissler
 
 
 