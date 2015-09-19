Exceltional Plants: Lotusland Auction & Sale
September 19, 2015 from 1:30 - 5:30
EXCEPTIONAL PLANTS: Lotusland Auction & Sale
The Ultimate Plant Party
• Rare Cacti, Succulents & Cycads
• Extensive Silent Auction
• Rousing Live Auction
• Wine & Specialty Cocktails
• Great Food & Lots of Fun
• Garden Connoisseurs & Collectors
Lotusland members $60, non-members $85
Tickets and information at www.lotusland.org
or call Patrick at 805.969.3767, ext. 109
See plant listings at www.lotusland.org
Please Join Us for an Extraordinary Afternoon at Lotusland
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Dan Bifano, Connie & John Pearcy, Anitra Sheen, Marhi Kerley, Jim & Ellen Zissler
- Starts: September 19, 2015 1:30 - 5:30
- Price: $60 to $85
- Location: Lotusland
- Website: http://www.lotusland.org/lotuslandauction/
- Sponsors: Dan Bifano, Connie & John Pearcy, Anitra Sheen, Marhi Kerley, Jim & Ellen Zissler