Calendar » Exceptional Plants: Lotusland Auction and Sale

September 21, 2013 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Lotusland is holding a live plant auction and sale featuring very rare, very special plants. Enjoy a “buy it now” selection of interesting and not-so-common Lotusland plants.

Plant collectors and notable botanical gardens are generously donating some very special specimens. The full list of plants and auction items is available on Lotusland’s website, www.lotusland.org.

Specialty cocktails, fine wines, premium beers, and sumptuous hors d’oeuvres will be served. Proceeds support Lotusland’s botanical collection. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online or call Felicity Larmour at 805-969-3767, extension 109, or send an email to [email protected] A confirmation and directions to Lotusland’s visitor entrance will be mailed upon receipt of your reservation.