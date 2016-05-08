Calendar » Exclusive Craftsmanship at Bead Elements and Design Show May 6-8

May 8, 2016 from 10:00AM - 6:00pm

Bead Elements and Design Show will be returning to Fess Parker Doubletree Santa Barbara, May 6 - 8, 2016, with superb, handcrafted jewelry, artistic beads, one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories, jewelry supplies & vintage items.

It takes craftsmanship to produce top-of-the-line design products, old-world techniques, materials and skills. These products are exclusive to the show –and offered by the artists themselves. Discerning attendees will have direct access to artisans skilled in beadmaking, metalworking, jewelry design, gemcutting, millinery, and weaving. View exhibitor list.

Rare and unusual products include one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, artistic clothing, handmade accessories, antiquities, hand-dyed silks, felted hats, antique textiles, collectible silver, Australian opals, Egyptian scarabs, champlevé enamel, Gablonzer pressed beads, vintage glass buttons, ancestral artifacts, art clay silver, art nouveau lace, and sacred tribal arts.

The show offers 80 hands-on workshops in handcrafts such as jewelry making, glass fusing, mixed media, enameling, soldering, wirework, metalwork, beadwork, art clay, leatherwork, bronze, art glass, freeform weave, and pearl knotting. Workshops offered daily 10am-6pm and are subject to available space. View workshop list.

This is the new way to shop –250 “small shops” under one roof, taking up the entire hotel –35,000 sq. ft. of showroom space –an immersion in creative resources, demonstrations, and workshops. There is on-site complimentary parking, two restaurants, and a lounge.

Hours 10am-6pm, May 6-8; Fess Parker Doubletree 633 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara CA. Admission is $10, which is good all three days, and includes parking. For more information, visit www.beadelements.com.