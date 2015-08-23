Calendar » Exclusive Opportunity: Grape Harvest at Hibbits Ranch

August 23, 2015 from 7:00am - 11:00am

Exclusive opportunity for Land Trust members! Not a member or need to renew? Do it now!

What: The grapes are nearly ready! Mark your calendar and join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County for grape picking at Hibbits Ranch in the famed Santa Rita Hills appellation.

When: Sunday, August 23, 7-11 am, followed by lunch in the orchard (Santa Barbara carpools meet 6 am)

Where: Hibbits Ranch, a 395-acre farm just east of Lompoc city limits

Art and Sherry Hibbits are fourth generation Lompoc Valley farmers and valued members of the Land Trust family of landowners. This is a unique opportunity to meet some terrific people and see a beautiful, private working farm protected by a conservation easement.

Last year, Land Trust pickers delivered about 3,000 pounds of Pinot Noir, 450 pounds of Viognier, and approximately 200 pounds of assorted table grapes at the Hibbits Ranch. Pack gloves, hat, sunscreen and coffee. Snacks, drinks and lunch provided.

Space is limited and you must be a current member—contact Jennifer Stroh, Membership Coordinator, directly to sign up: (805) 966-4520 or [email protected]