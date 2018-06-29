Calendar » Exhibit: INSIDE

June 29, 2018 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

A presentation of art, film and dance created by and with artists from the Mental Wellness Center Santa Barbara.

Organized by Jimmy and Stephanie Miracle with support from the Fellowship Club and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center UCSB.

June 25 – July 6

Hours by appointment

Email [email protected] or 805-299-5061

OPENING RECEPTION

June 29 4 – 6 PM

Red Barn Project Space, Building 479, UCSB