Calendar » EXHIBIT OPENING -Whole Flock:Songsters, Sprites, and Gleaners

February 12, 2016 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

To celebrate our first 100 years, the Maximus Gallery will be showcasing Audubon prints from our Antique Natural History Print Collection. The Whole Flock; a centennial exhibit in three parts begins this spring with Songsters, Sprites, and Gleaners. Images from The Birds of America will be accompanied by related bird songs and our historic egg collection highlighted as a reference to the origins of the Museum.