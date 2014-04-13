Calendar » Exhibiting the Art of Yoga

April 13, 2014 from 2:30 p.m.

Debra Diamond, Associate Curator of South and Southeast Asian Art at the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery and the Freer Gallery of Art, Smithsonian Institution

Yoga is a global phenomenon practiced by millions of people seeking spiritual insight and better health. Debra

Diamond, curator of the Sackler’s exhibition, Yoga: The Art of Transformation, presents an illustrated lecture demonstrating how sculptures and paintings can shed new light on yoga’s centrality in Indian culture and its diverse manifestations in the past and present. She also addresses the interpretative and display strategies employed in this exhibition, in order to convey some of the challenges in exhibiting the artworks related to what is today a highly contested tradition. Yoga: The Art of Transformation, the world's first exhibition of yogic art, is currently on view at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum until May 25.

This lecture is presented by SBMA’s Friends of Asian Art in collaboration with Drishti Yoga, the White Lotus Foundation, and UCSB's Department of Religious Studies, the South Asian Reading and Focus Group at the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center and the Department of History of Art and Architecture.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free to SBMA Members and Students/ $10 Non-Members/ $6 Senior Non-Members

Reserve or purchase tickets at the Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.