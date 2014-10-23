Calendar » Exhibition. Under the Umbrella: Lutah Maria Riggs and Her Santa Barbara Style

October 23, 2014 from Oct 23 - April 2015

Explore the life and work of architect and draftswoman Lutah Maria Riggs and her contribution to what has become “Santa Barbara Style.” The special exhibition celebrates the iconic architectural elements that define America’s Riviera― white walls with arched openings, red-tile, wrought iron, classical Mediterranean mixed with Art Moderne, and a focus on outdoor living and enjoying the views. The fascinating tribute highlights the work of a very talented designer who left her mark on Santa Barbara landmarks such as the Lobero Theatre and the Vedanta Temple. Her handiwork as designer for renowned Spanish Revival architect GeoRiggs led a remarkable life and left a lasting impression not only in Santa Barbara and Montecito, but throughout California. From her days as a set designer in Hollywood, to her creation of the oversize Santa Barbara umbrella, to her work on Greta Garbo’s tiny Hollyood hideaway and the design of Baron Maximilian von Romberg’s palatial villa, her story is explored through drawings, photos, oral history and costume. The Santa BarbaraHistorical Museum collaborated with the Lutah Maria Riggs Society and the UCSB Art, Architecture and Design Museum to fully illustrate her work and the evolution of her own “Santa Barbara Style.”



Earlier this year, the documentary Lutah premiered to much acclaim and renewed interest at the prestigious Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and will be screened again at special events during the 6-month exhibition at the Historical Museum. Located in the heart of Santa Barbara's historic district, the museum and its historic adobes, exquisite courtyards and gardens are reminiscent of early Spanish California.





SBHM is open Tuesday through Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12-5pm. (Closed on Monday.) Guided tours are offered on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm and group tours can be reserved by contacting the Museum. Admission is free, donations are appreciated. The museum is located at 136 East De la Guerra Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. For information call 805-966-1601 www.santabarbaramuseum.com

