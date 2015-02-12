Calendar » Exhibition Highlights Rembrandt, Jews

February 12, 2015 from 4:00 pm

Westmont features 21 Rembrandt etchings in an exhibition, “Rembrandt and the Jews: The Berger Print Collection,” Feb. 12-March 28 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, 955 La Paz Rd., Santa Barbara. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information, please call (805) 565-6162. The show also includes a drawing by Pieter Lastman, Rembrandt’s teacher, and an etched “Self-Portrait with Plumed Cap and Lowered Sabre” from 1634. The public is invited to a free, public reception on Feb. 12 from 4-6 p.m. with valet parking and light refreshments.

The exhibition highlights Rembrandt’s etchings of Jewish and Old Testament biblical subjects. The artist lived and worked in Amsterdam during the Dutch Golden Age in the 17th century. His father belonged to the Dutch Reformed Church, and his mother was Roman Catholic. Rembrandt never formally joined any church, but he was an astute student of the Bible. At times, he turned to Amsterdam’s Jews for theological insights into new ways of depicting biblical imagery. He also hired models from the Jewish community and received commissions from Jewish patrons.

The museum will also display “The Old Testament in Dutch and Flemish 16th and 17th Century Prints: Selections from the Dewayne and Faith Perry Collection” and “William Castellana: South Williamsburg Street Portraits,” featuring photographs of Hasidic Jews living the South Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY.