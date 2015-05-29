Calendar » Exhibition of the Buddha’s Ancient & Sacred Relics

May 29, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Maitreya Loving Kindness Tour, a free to attend public exhibition of ancient & sacred relics of the historical Buddha & 44 other Eastern masters from India, Tibet & China will be on display in Santa Barbara. This exhibition is not just for Buddhists and is multi-faith, multi-cultural while free to attend.

Hours:

Friday, May 29 6-8pm Opening ceremony followed by viewing of the relics,

Saturday, May 30 10am-7pm,

Sunday, May 31 12 noon-6pm.

The purpose of the exhibition is to promote world peace through loving kindness.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama has provided relics of Shakyamuni/Gautama Buddha to the collection that are more than 2,600 years old. Relics have also been offered from the Sakya Reliquary in Tibet and also from Meiktila Museum in Burma that has housed Relics of the Buddha for many hundreds of years. In all there are 3,000 relics in this collection.