Calendar » Exhibition Opening – Sacred Art

September 14, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Sacred Art in the Age of Contact

The new exhibition brings together, for the first time, a diverse body of objects from local collections, from the first decades following the Chumash’s first contact with the Spanish, c. 1769-1824. Together, these materials offer a fuller picture of the relationship between art and spirituality in both Chumash and Spanish traditions, and demonstrate the sustained deployment of Chumash visual systems by native artists in early colonial visual culture. Highlighting themes of sacred geography, language, materiality and resistance, Sacred Art investigates the mutually transformative interaction between these traditions, which have immediate implications on the ways in which the cultural dynamics of Santa Barbara County are understood today.

Exhibition Opening Celebration

Thursday, September 14th

5:30 pm

Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Free entry. RSVP to [email protected]