Exhibition: Senior Art Students

April 21, 2012 from 8:00p.m.

“Our art students always surprise us with their wonderful work at the end of the academic year – this year will be outstanding!” said Michael Pearce, chair of the CLU Art Department. Admission is free. For information, call Michael Pearce at 805-444-7716 or visit www.callutheran.edu/kwan_fong. The art will be on display through Saturday, May 19 in the Kwan Fong Gallery. The Gallery is located in Soiland Humanities Center, which is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.