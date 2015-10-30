Calendar » Exhibition: ‘Transmission’

October 30, 2015 from 10:00am

*From Oct. 30 - Jan. 21, 2016

“Transmission” reveals the inspirations that contemporary representational artists discover in the work and words of 19th-century predecessors. It features paintings, drawings and sculptures by William-Adolphe Bouguereau, Lynn Christopher, Elizabeth Jane Gardner-Bouguereau, Giambologna (Jean Boulogne), Jean-Léon Gérôme, Max Ginsburg, Daniel Graves, Luke Hillestad, Brad Kunkle, Hüicho Lé, Richard MacDonald, Antonin Mercié, David Molesky, Odd Nerdrum, Graydon Parrish, Michael Pearce, Alicia Ponzio, Jon Swihart, Ruth Weisberg, Gary Weisman and Lea Colie Wight. The exhibit includes unexplored works and preparatory sketches, many of which are held in private collections, including unpublished letters by Gérôme.

Generous loans were made by the artists, The Ross Family Collection and the Dahesh Museum of Art. Curated by Michael Pearce.

A reception will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Admission is free. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.