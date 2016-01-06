Calendar » Exhibition: ‘Transmission’

January 6, 2016 from All Day

*January 6 - January 21

“Transmission” reveals the inspirations that contemporary representational artists discover in the work and words of 19th-century predecessors. It features paintings, drawings and sculptures by William-Adolphe Bouguereau, Lynn Christopher, Giambologna (Jean Boulogne), Alexandre Falguière, Adrien Étienne Gaudez, Jean-Léon Gérôme, Daniel Graves, F. Scott Hess, Luke Hillestad, Regina Jacobson, Brad Kunkle, Hüicho Lé, Richard MacDonald, Antonin Mercié, David Molesky, Annie Murphy-Robinson, Odd Nerdrum, Michael Pearce, Alicia Ponzio, Jon Swihart, Ruth Weisberg, Gary Weisman, Lea Colie Wight and Pamela Wilson. The exhibit includes unexplored works and preparatory sketches, many of which are held in private collections, including unpublished letters by Gérôme.

Generous loans were made by the artists, The Ross Family Collection and the Dahesh Museum of Art. Curated by Michael Pearce.

A reception will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Admission is free. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.