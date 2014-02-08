Calendar » Expanding Participations of Women in the Olympic Games

February 8, 2014 from 2:00pm - 4:30 pm

The growing influence of women in society over the last 100 years has been mirrored in the expanded participation of women in the Olympic Games. In 1900, for the first time, 22 women out of 997 athletes competed in tennis, golf, croquet, sailing and equestrian competitions only. In the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, women will constitute 44% of the participating athletes, and the most viewed event is likely to be women's figure skating. What are the causes of this dramatic change? Is there an impact on society due to these profound changes in Olympic opportunities for women? Exploration of these questions will include video and photographic examples of excellence demonstrated by women in Olympic Games. This seminar is free of charge, but donations are appreciated. For more information, www.worldculture, or contact Carolyn Dorrance at 967-1055, or [email protected]