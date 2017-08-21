Calendar » Experience the Eclipse 2017

August 21, 2017 from 9:00am - 11:45am

A collaborative celebration of the Total Solar Eclipse with Las Cumbres Observatory, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, The Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, and Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.



View the Eclipse live from the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Palmer Observatory.

9:00AM -11:45AM at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Free with paid Museum admission.

For more local eclipse event information visit sbnature.org.

