Experience the Eclipse 2017
August 21, 2017 from 9:00am - 11:45am
A collaborative celebration of the Total Solar Eclipse with Las Cumbres Observatory, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, The Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, and Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.
View the Eclipse live from the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Palmer Observatory.
9:00AM -11:45AM at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.
Free with paid Museum admission.
For more local eclipse event information visit sbnature.org.
Event Details
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org