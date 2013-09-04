Calendar » Experience the Life You Want

September 4, 2013 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

In Modern Buddhism, Geshe Kelsang Gyatso writes that Kadampa Buddhism is suitable for everyone because it accords with our daily life experiences. It is an eminently practical spiritual path, easily integrated with our daily life. It will improve our happiness, well-being, relationships, activities etc. At the same time it connects us to our transcendental potential for enlightenment and gives us wonderful and blissful methods to actualize this potential, here and now, even in Santa Barbara. Every Wednesday from September 4 to October 2. Everyone welcome!