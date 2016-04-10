Calendar » Explore Ojai: Foraging & Pixie Mixology Demo with Matthew Biancaniello

April 10, 2016 from 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Every April, Ojai celebrates its native, petit, seedless tangerine, the Pixie. In honor of Ojai Pixie Month, renowned Los Angeles cocktail chef and author of the new cocktail book, “Eat Your Drink,” Matthew Biancaniello and Ojai Herb Specialist Lanny Kaufer will be leading a foraging excursion and mixology demonstration. Guests will be able to explore the natural beauty of Ojai while foraging for herbs at the Cozy Dell Trailhead and Earthtrine Farm before heading to the Friend’s Ranch to pick their own Ojai Pixies. After all the ingredients have been gathered, Matthew Biancaniello will do a mixology demo at Azu Restaurant. Guests will enjoy a cocktails and tapas reception to finish the event. The event will take four hours and guests should wear comfortable clothing that is appropriate for foraging.