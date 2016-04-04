Calendar » Exploring and Filming the Ocean: A Conversation with Cinematographer Ian Kellet

April 4, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for an evening of conversation with cinematographer Ian Kellet who will share the challenges and opportunities of capturing images of the ocean aboard the Alucia. Filmmaker and UCSB Film and Media Studies faculty Chris Jenkins will interview Kellet.

Considered the “modern-day Calypso," the Alucia is a 183-foot research and exploration vessel that facilitates a wide range of diving, submersible and aerial operations. Along with capturing some of the world's most unique species in their natural environment, the crew of the Alucia is credited with getting the first footage of a living giant squid and for finding the Air France 447 plane that went missing somewhere between South America and Africa.

This event is sponsored by the Department of Film and Media Studies and The Carsey-Wolf Center.