Exploring Jewish Humor and Music

October 21, 2015 from 7:00pm

Join us for an evening exploring the rich heritage of Jewish comedy together with Israeli, Yiddish, folk and popular music. Cantor Kenny Ellis shares stories and his unique collection of comedy, shows and dance music by a wide variety of artists.

Ellis is the cantor at Temple Beth Ami in Santa Clarita. He has produced and hosted Jewish radio shows in Philadelphia, New York City and Los Angeles. He has had success with an “in concert” comedy CD, “The Man Behind the Matzoh Ball,” and broke new ground with the first-ever big band Hanukkah album, “Hanukkah Swings!” He has appeared at The Improv, The Comedy Store, The Laugh Factory and at resorts in the Catskill Mountains, Miami Beach and Israel.

Admission is free.