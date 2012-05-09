Exploring Scientific Evidence for Precognition & Other Anomalous Phenomena
May 9, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
UCSB professors Dr. Jonathan Schooler and Dr. Michael Franklin will discuss the scientific evidence for precognition and other phenomena based on their recent studies. Sponsored by Santa Barbara Chapter of International Association for Near-Death Studies
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Peter Wright
- Starts: May 9, 2012 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Unity Church's Sanctuary, 227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara, CA