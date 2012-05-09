Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:49 pm | Partly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Exploring Scientific Evidence for Precognition & Other Anomalous Phenomena

May 9, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

UCSB professors Dr. Jonathan Schooler and Dr. Michael Franklin will discuss the scientific evidence for precognition and other phenomena based on their recent studies. Sponsored by Santa Barbara Chapter of International Association for Near-Death Studies

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Peter Wright
  • Starts: May 9, 2012 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Unity Church's Sanctuary, 227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara, CA
 
 
 