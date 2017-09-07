Calendar » Expo Fest 2017

September 7, 2017 from 4:30pm - 9:00pm

The Biggest Expofest of its kind between Los Angeles and San Francisco!



2017 Theme is Let's Play Ball!





The Central Coast's Largest Business Expo is expanding this year!





Join us to showcase your products and services to the masses, gain exposure, enforce branding, build your customer base and network with fellow Chamber members and area business owners to build your business!



We will have food, beer & wine, live music, and kids fun zone!!



Spaces are first-come, first-served and they go fast, so be sure and register asap.





ADMISSION IS FREE!!!





For Exhibitors: 3:30-4:30pm: Business-to-Business hour for exhibitors



For the General Public: 4:30pm -9:00pm : 2017 Expofest Begins



*Business Expo Buildings close to the public at 6:30pm . Outdoor booths and activities open until 9pm.



Exhibitors have a choice of booth location in the Park Plaza Building or Convention Center Building.

Please specify your building preference with your reservation.



Booths are 10'x10' (Indoor booths come with pipe & drape. All booths come with skirted 8' table, 2 chairs and access to electricity)





**For event sponsorships contact Glenn Morris at 805-925-2403 for details.