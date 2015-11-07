Calendar » “Express Yourself” LGBTQ Youth Conference

November 7, 2015 from 9:30am - 4:00pm

Pacific Pride Foundation, SB Transgender Advocacy Network, and First Congregational Church are sponsoring a one-day conference for LGBTQ middle school–high school students and their allies. There will be workshops, including a track for parents and support group facilitators, activities, keynote speaker, and drag performance. Lunch will be provided by local restaurants. Speakers and presenters will address current issues relevant to LGBTQ youth. RSVP to Karen at [email protected]