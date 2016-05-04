Calendar » Expressing Motherhood Santa Barbara

May 4, 2016 from 6:00pm

The National Play about Motherhood

Created in 2008 by Lindsay Kavet and Jessica Cribbs

Expressing Motherhood is coming to Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater! This national hit production has been showcasing true stories about motherhood to sold-out audiences since 2008. This one night only show is the perfect way to celebrate Mother’s Day, with readings from published authors Ann Faison and Judy Silk, and tales by many more talented storytellers and actors. Enjoy musical performances by comedic duo Mommy Tonk and local song bird Tommie Vaughn of Wall of Tom.

For more info, visit http://expressingmotherhood.com/ and http://www.delongewrites.com/

Cast:

Ann Faison

Cybil Gilbertson

Judy Silk

Karen Kasaba

Maria Cina

Meredith Miller

Michelle Joyner

Mommy Tonk

Tommie Vaughn

TIMES: Wednesday, May 4 at 6:00 pm

TICKETS: $23 general in advance, $28 general at the door

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)