"Extraordinary Prizes in Ordinary Places" Lecture by Dr. Ned Kaufman

March 13, 2014 from 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Ned Kaufman, Adjunct Professor of Historic Preservation at Columbia University, will discuss the economics of heritage and historic preservation as a tool for achieving social justice, and how the field is forging new interdisciplinary alliances with public history, folklore, community planning and tourism promotion in places like Santa Barbara. Book signing and reception to follow.