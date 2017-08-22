Calendar » Extraordinary Stan Lee Tribute

August 22, 2017 from 6:00PM

Hosted by Chris Hardwick (The Nerdist, @Midnight, Talking Dead) this is a one-night-only tribute event befitting the "King of Cameos." Join us as we celebrate pop culture icon, Stan "The Man" Lee, with a retrospective presentation in the style of This Is Your Life. A heroic roster of guests including celebrity friends, creative contemporaries (and a few surprises for Stan) will assemble in the Saban Theatre for this truly special engagement. Stan will have the unique opportunity to hear how his incredible influence has touched and inspired the lives of so many in ways he never thought never imagined.



Special guests include: Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, Lou Ferrigno, Todd McFarlane, David Hasselhoff, Tom Bergeron, Morgan Spurlock, Andy Signore from Honest Trailers along with video tributes by James Gunn, J.K. Simmons, Seth Green, Aisha Tyler, Karen Gillan, Marc Silvestri, Don McGregor, Ryan Meinerding, Marv Wolfman, Len Wein and Skottie Young.