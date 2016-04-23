Calendar » eXtras

April 23, 2016 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

eXtras is an adaptation of Stones in His Pockets by Marie Jones, which won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy and received three Tony Award nominations. In this new version by noted author, media personality and filmmaker Sabina Berman (four-time winner of Mexico’s National Playwriting Award), the locale has been shifted to a California/Mexico border town. When a Hollywood film company arrives to shoot a major motion picture, the villagers, including undocumented immigrants, see it as a chance to make their dreams come true. The American debut of Mexico-based director Bruno Bichir (Ariel Award-winner), the production features Bruno and brother Odiseo, both stars of Mexican stage and cinema. The two play more than 15 funny, flawed characters – the director, the starlet, crew members, villagers, even cows. Filled with humor, wit, romance and pathos, this American premiere asks what it takes for us to play a leading role in fulfilling our own destiny. Come early and enjoy music composed and performed by 17-year-old rising music star Maya Burns and special guests – a mix of Ranchero, Corrido and Mexican Surfer Rock. The concert starts 30 minutes before curtain!

Regular performances of eXtras are in English (with some Spanglish, the vernacular of the characters), Wednesdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Spanish-language performances have been added Tuesday, April 19 and Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m. Low-priced daytime student matinees for high school and college students are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday April 15 and 22 in Spanish, and Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. in English/Spanglish. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call the Rubicon Box Office at (805) 667-2900.