EXTREMIS Screening and Panel Discussion

August 25, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for a special screening of the Academy Award-nominated, short documentary EXTREMIS, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with experts from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Alliance for Living & Dying Well. 

(Doors open at 6:45 PM)


FREE parking and refreshments (parking entrance off Valerio Street)
$5 love offering requested.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Unity of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: August 25, 2017 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Unity of Santa Barbara (227 E. Arrellaga Street)
  • Website: http://www.santabarbaraunity.org/extremis-documentary-film-night
  • Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Unity of Santa Barbara
 
 
 