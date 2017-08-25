EXTREMIS Screening and Panel Discussion
August 25, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Join us for a special screening of the Academy Award-nominated, short documentary EXTREMIS, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with experts from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Alliance for Living & Dying Well.
(Doors open at 6:45 PM)
FREE parking and refreshments (parking entrance off Valerio Street)
$5 love offering requested.
Event Details
- Website: http://www.santabarbaraunity.org/extremis-documentary-film-night
