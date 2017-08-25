Calendar » EXTREMIS Screening and Panel Discussion

August 25, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for a special screening of the Academy Award-nominated, short documentary EXTREMIS, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with experts from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Alliance for Living & Dying Well.

(Doors open at 6:45 PM)



FREE parking and refreshments (parking entrance off Valerio Street)

$5 love offering requested.



