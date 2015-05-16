Calendar » EYE&VISION; CARE 4th Annual Golf Tournament

May 16, 2015 from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Join Joe Vega and the Eye & Vision Care team

for a charity golf tournament to benefit

The Foundation Fighting Blindness

Saturday, May 16, 2015

Registration: 8:00 A.M.

Tee-Off: 9:00 A.M.

Glen Annie Golf Club

405 Glen Annie Road, Goleta, CA 93117

Early Bird Registration Fee - $135 per player

After April 20 Registration Fee - $160 per player

Fee includes: buffet dinner, greens fees and golf cart



Tournament Registration Deadline - Friday, May 8, 2015

Enter to win: 3 day weekend Baja Cruise and other prizes

Contact Joe Vega for more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities:

(805) 692-6977 / (805) 320-7164 / [email protected]

The urgent mission of the Foundation Fighting Blindness is to drive the research

that will provide preventions, treatments, and cures for retinal diseases.