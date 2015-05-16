Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

EYE&VISION; CARE 4th Annual Golf Tournament

May 16, 2015 from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Join Joe Vega and the Eye & Vision Care team

for a charity golf tournament to benefit

The Foundation Fighting Blindness

Saturday, May 16, 2015
Registration:  8:00 A.M.
Tee-Off:  9:00 A.M. 

Glen Annie Golf Club
405 Glen Annie Road, Goleta, CA  93117

Early Bird Registration Fee - $135 per player
After April 20 Registration Fee - $160 per player
Fee includes: buffet dinner, greens fees and golf cart

Tournament Registration Deadline - Friday, May 8, 2015

Enter to win: 3 day weekend Baja Cruise and other prizes

Contact Joe Vega for more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities:

(805) 692-6977 / (805) 320-7164 / [email protected] 

The urgent mission of the Foundation Fighting Blindness is to drive the research
that will provide preventions, treatments, and cures for retinal diseases.

 

