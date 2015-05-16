EYE&VISION; CARE 4th Annual Golf Tournament
Join Joe Vega and the Eye & Vision Care team
for a charity golf tournament to benefit
The Foundation Fighting Blindness
Saturday, May 16, 2015
Registration: 8:00 A.M.
Tee-Off: 9:00 A.M.
Glen Annie Golf Club
405 Glen Annie Road, Goleta, CA 93117
Early Bird Registration Fee - $135 per player
After April 20 Registration Fee - $160 per player
Fee includes: buffet dinner, greens fees and golf cart
Tournament Registration Deadline - Friday, May 8, 2015
Enter to win: 3 day weekend Baja Cruise and other prizes
Contact Joe Vega for more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities:
(805) 692-6977 / (805) 320-7164 / [email protected]
The urgent mission of the Foundation Fighting Blindness is to drive the research
that will provide preventions, treatments, and cures for retinal diseases.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: EYE&VISION CARE, MauiJim,Oakley,Ray-Ban, JPrinting, Montecito Bank&Trust, Firestone, OBC
- Starts: May 16, 2015 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Price: $135.00/player; $160.00/player after April 20
- Location: Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road, Goleta
- Website: http://fightblindness.org/sbgolftournament
- Sponsors: EYE&VISION CARE, MauiJim,Oakley,Ray-Ban, JPrinting, Montecito Bank&Trust, Firestone, OBC