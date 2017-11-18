Calendar » Eyvind Earle Winter Exhibition Opening Reception Nov 18, 4 PM

November 18, 2017 from 4 PM - 6 PM

What: Eyvind Earle | Winter

Art Exhibition Opening Reception

Where: Elverhøj Museum of History & Art

1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang

When: Saturday November 18, 2017 from 4 to 6 pm

More info: [email protected] or www.elverhoj.org

Eyvind Earle Winter Exhibition Opens with Reception Saturday at Elverhøj Museum

Winter arrives early at Elverhøj Museum of History & Art with the debut of the holiday exhibition, “Eyvind Earle│Winter.” The work of this master painter and designer will be celebrated with an Opening Reception on Saturday November 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited. There is no charge for admission.

Earle was an acclaimed California artist, author and illustrator noted for his landscape painting and contribution to the background illustration and styling of classic Disney animated films like “Sleeping Beauty” and “Lady and the Tramp.” He is also famous for his Christmas and holiday greeting cards, creating over 800 designs during the 57 year period between 1938 and 1995.

The Elverhoj gallery will be showcasing serigraphs and paintings that are the basis of Earle’s famous Christmas cards. This is a special opportunity for collectors as limited edition serigraphs will be available for purchase. To further share Earle’s work, books and some of those famous cards will be offered in the Elverhoj Museum Store.

Eyvind Earle (1916-2000) was born in New York but raised in Hollywood. An accomplished artist from an early age, he landed a job as an assistant sketch artist for United Artists while still in his teens. From the time of his solo show in France at the young age of 14, Earle’s fame grew steadily.

“I never planned to be involved with Christmas card designing,” said Earle. “It simply happened as a means of survival. To me, every day is Christmas. Every creation is divine. Cover the ugliest run-down shack with snow, and it becomes a magic vision of purity.”

Earle’s career has encompassed many different fields. By the early 1950s Earle was working as a background painter for Walt Disney Studios, where he contributed to classic animated feature films. He also painted the dioramas for Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California and in 2015 was awarded the status of being a “Disney Legend,” sharing that title with other great talents such as Johnny Depp, George Lucas and others.

Returning to painting full time in 1966, Earle created extensive watercolors, oil, sculptures and drawings. In 1974, he began making limited edition serigraphs. “I do not try to copy an oil painting,” said Earle, “but rather I create a new work of art using the silk screening process.”

For a ten year period between 1968-1978 Earle resided in Solvang. “The imagery derived from themes of the Santa Ynez Valley are unmistakable in many of Earle’s paintings and serigraphs,” said Elverhoj Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates. “He found inspiration in the natural beauty of the CA Central Coast.”

Exhibition programming includes a screening of the animated short “The Story of Christmas,” with animation by Earle and a musical score by Roger Wagner on Friday December 8 at 7 pm. A discussion will follow. Doors open at 6:30 for the free event. A Panel Talk with special guests takes place on Saturday January 27 at 3 pm. “Eyvind’s Influence in Animation and Film” will be the topic of discussion. A Social Hour will immediately follow.

Elverhøj Museum of History & Art is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. There is no charge for admission; suggested donation is $5. More information can be found at www.elverhoj.org or (805) 686-1211.

The Eyvind Earle exhibition remains on display through January 28, 2018