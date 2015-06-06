Calendar » [email protected]#% YOU JERRY LEWIS! Comedy Show

June 6, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Jerry Lewis doesn't think women are funny. We say bull$#!T!

Come to the Brasil Arts Cafe, Saturday, June 6th & 8 PM and see why.

We've got some of the funniest, most talented women to prove Jerry wrong and make you laugh!

Laurie Kilmartin (Writers for Conan, Last Comic Standing, etc.),

Felicia Michaels (Funnies Female Comic Award, I Am Comic documentary, etc.),

Cathy Ladman (Mad Men, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Roseanne-writer, etc.)

Your host, Kimmie Dee (Set List-performer/producer, Creative Director of NO INDOOR VOICES Productions)

See what we mean? FUNNY! TALENTED! COME!



Tickets ONLY $15 ADVANCE! $20 CASH ONLY at the door.