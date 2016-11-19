Calendar » Fabricating Community and Public Space in Indian Cities

November 19, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Public spaces in Indian cities have gone through a remarkable transformation in post-liberalization India, prompting debates about who belongs in the city. Focusing on religious festivals as community events, particularly the design and construction of pavilions on city streets, Professor Chattopadhyay, History of Art and Architecture, UC Santa Barbara, will examine the relation between art, community and public space, and what this might tell us about contemporary globalization. A $2 donation is suggested.