Calendar » Fabulous Drought Tolerant Herbs

July 12, 2014 from 11 a.m.

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization will present a free one hour public workshop, “Fabulous Drought Tolerant Herbs” on Saturday, July 12, 2014 at 11 AM. The workshop, to be held at Seaside Gardens and Nursery, 3700 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA 93013, will be presented by Master Gardener Katy Renner.

During the event, the speaker will provide information on the following topics:

• The best herbs for our Mediterranean climate

• Herbs that are drought tolerant

• How to grow and care for herbs

• Harvesting herbs

Following the presentation, there will be a brief question and answer period as well as a display of herbs.

About the Presenter:

Katy Renner grows and maintains a beautiful backyard full of herbs from all over the world. She graduated from the Cordon-Bleu Culinary School in Pasadena and has interests in culinary gardens with herbs to use in her recipes, as well as basic garden practices. She became a Master Gardener in 2011, and enjoys part time employment as a pastry chef in local bakeries. [email protected]