Fabulous Fungi with Bob Cummings

February 4, 2018 from 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

Back by popular demand!

Did you know there are over 14,000 varieties of mushrooms and over 3,000 in North America alone?

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and search the shady woodlands of the 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve for all manner of colorful and intriguing fungi with Bob Cummings, an outstanding teacher and our foremost local mushroom expert.

Bob Cummings is a Professor of Biology at Santa Barbara City College. He is a wonderful teacher and to walk with him in nature is always a delight.

This very popular, members only event is limited and always sells out. Registration opens January 17 ($25 adult members, children under 15: $10)

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 25,000 acres of natural resource and working land across the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast.