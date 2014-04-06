Calendar » Fabulous Fungi with Dr. Bob Cummings

April 6, 2014 from 9:30am - 11:30am

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County at our incredible 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve. Called the “Jewel of the Gaviota Coast,” the 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve is a magnificent canyon located west of Santa Barbara between Refugio State Beach and Gaviota State Park. The old ranch is rich in early California history and has an abundance of outstanding natural features.

What: Spend the morning hunting for fungi with Dr. Bob Cummings, the foremost mushroom expert for our county.

Where: Arroyo Hondo Preserve

When: April 6, 9:30 am – 11:30 am

Why: There are over 14,000 varieties of mushrooms and over 3,000 in North America alone. Dr. Cummings is a Professor of Biology at Santa Barbara City College and noted mushroom expert. He is a wonderful teacher and to walk with him in nature is always a delight.

To attend:

RSVP required to [email protected] or by calling the Land Trust office at (805) 966-4520. Group size will be limited to 20 participants.