Calendar » Fabulous Fungi with Dr. Bob Cummings

February 7, 2016 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Spend the morning hunting for fungi with the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and Dr. Bob Cummings, the foremost mushroom expert for our county.

There are over 14,000 varieties of mushrooms and over 3,000 in North America alone. Dr. Cummings is a Professor of Biology at Santa Barbara City College and noted mushroom expert. He is a wonderful teacher and to walk with him in nature is always a delight.

To attend:

Advance registration required- http://weblink.donorperfect.com/fabulous_fungi

Cost is $25 per person to benefit Arroyo Hondo Preserve.

Group size will be limited to 20 participants so register early.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve nearly 24,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties totaling more than 16,000 acres, including the Carpinteria Bluffs, Arroyo Hondo, Sedgwick Reserve and the Coronado Butterfly Preserve. These lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.