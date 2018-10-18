Calendar » Face-to-Face with the Great Whites Photography by Ralph Clevenger Art Exhibit Opening and Artist’s R

October 18, 2018 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

The great white shark is the only known survivor of the prehistoric genus Carcharodon and one of the world’s apex predators. It is generally accepted that they grow to be 22 to 23 feet long, give birth to live young, and are found predominantly in temperate and tropical seas. Most active during the daytime, their preferred prey is marine mammals (including, seals, sea lions, elephant seals, dolphins) and fish (including other sharks and rays); however, they are highly adaptable and can shift their diet and habitats as needed. Although most people are aware of “Great Whites,” relatively little is actually known about them because of their scarcity and reclusive behavior. As a result, their total population is unknown and even local estimates are questionable; but they are being caught by fisherman in increasing numbers and there may be cause for concern for the species.

Working underwater and in submerged cages, Ralph Clevenger was able to take the dramatic images presented in the Face-to-Face with the Great Whites exhibit and provide viewers with an up-close view of these magnificent creatures. In Clevenger’s words, his photography better “allows us to understand them and helps to demystify their reputation as ‘ferocious man eaters.’”

A couple of short films will run during the exhibit to give viewers an idea of what it feels like to work inside the shark cages.