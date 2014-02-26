Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:32 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Facing Mirrors

February 26, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Set in contemporary Iran, this is a story of an unlikely and daring friendship that develops despite social norms and religious beliefs. Rana, a traditional wife and mother, picks up the wealthy and rebellious Edi, who is trying to leave the country. Rana attempts to help, but when she realizes that Edi is transgender, a dangerous series of conflicts arise. Negar Azarbayjani, 102 min., Iranian with English subtitles, 2011, Iran/Germany.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: February 26, 2014 6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater
  • Website: http://www.mcc.ucsb.edu
 
 
 