Facing Mirrors
Set in contemporary Iran, this is a story of an unlikely and daring friendship that develops despite social norms and religious beliefs. Rana, a traditional wife and mother, picks up the wealthy and rebellious Edi, who is trying to leave the country. Rana attempts to help, but when she realizes that Edi is transgender, a dangerous series of conflicts arise. Negar Azarbayjani, 102 min., Iranian with English subtitles, 2011, Iran/Germany.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
- Starts: February 26, 2014 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater
- Website: http://www.mcc.ucsb.edu