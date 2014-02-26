Calendar » Facing Mirrors

February 26, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Set in contemporary Iran, this is a story of an unlikely and daring friendship that develops despite social norms and religious beliefs. Rana, a traditional wife and mother, picks up the wealthy and rebellious Edi, who is trying to leave the country. Rana attempts to help, but when she realizes that Edi is transgender, a dangerous series of conflicts arise. Negar Azarbayjani, 102 min., Iranian with English subtitles, 2011, Iran/Germany.