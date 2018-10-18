Calendar » Facing the Elephant in the Room: Getting Comfortable with Communicating about Race Cindu Thomas-Geor

October 18, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

The reality is that many people feel uncomfortable and under-prepared to talk about issues of race.his interactive workshop will encourage us to face the elephant in the room and learn to feel a bit more comfortable in our uncomfortability. This experiential workshop will expose participants to skills and knowledge that can guide them in working toward creating an equitable and inclusive campus culture that values racial justice and strengthening interethnic/racial relationships on and off our campuses. Cindu Thomas-George, M.A., is an Associate Professor of Communication Studies at College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois. She is also the Founder of Shakti Communication and Diversity Training.