Faculty Chamber Music Concert
Members of the Cal Lutheran music faculty present works for piano and winds, including an original composition by faculty composer Mark Spraggins. Pianist Eric Kinsley and the Faculty Wind Quintet – featuring Niccole Modell, flute, Fred Beerstein, oboe, Daniel Geeting, clarinet, Eric Johnson-Tamai, bassoon and Jon Titmus, French horn – will play the rarely heard Sextet by the late 19th-century composer Ludwig Thuille and Francis Poulenc’s popular Sextour.
Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: September 26, 2014 7:30 p.m.
- Price: Donations Accepted
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/music