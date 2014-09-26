Monday, June 25 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Faculty Chamber Music Concert

September 26, 2014 from 7:30 p.m.

Members of the Cal Lutheran music faculty present works for piano and winds, including an original composition by faculty composer Mark Spraggins. Pianist Eric Kinsley and the Faculty Wind Quintet – featuring Niccole Modell, flute, Fred Beerstein, oboe, Daniel Geeting, clarinet, Eric Johnson-Tamai, bassoon and Jon Titmus, French horn – will play the rarely heard Sextet by the late 19th-century composer Ludwig Thuille and Francis Poulenc’s popular Sextour.

Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.

 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
  • Starts: September 26, 2014 7:30 p.m.
  • Price: Donations Accepted
  • Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
  • Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/music
 
 
 