Faculty Chamber Music Concert

September 26, 2014 from 7:30 p.m.

Members of the Cal Lutheran music faculty present works for piano and winds, including an original composition by faculty composer Mark Spraggins. Pianist Eric Kinsley and the Faculty Wind Quintet – featuring Niccole Modell, flute, Fred Beerstein, oboe, Daniel Geeting, clarinet, Eric Johnson-Tamai, bassoon and Jon Titmus, French horn – will play the rarely heard Sextet by the late 19th-century composer Ludwig Thuille and Francis Poulenc’s popular Sextour.

Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.