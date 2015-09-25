Calendar » Faculty Chamber Music Concert

September 25, 2015 from 7:30pm

Richard Bunter, Patrick Ingram, Don Nardone and veteran faculty member Daniel Geeting are Saxomania, a saxophone quartet. They will play selections from the classical Introduction and Variations on a Popular Ronde by Gabriel Piernè to the jazz-tinged Diffusion for Saxophone Quartet by Gordon Goodwin. In the finale, Saxomania will be joined by the students of the Honors Saxophone Quartet in a tune everyone knows.

Donations accepted.