Faculty Chamber Music Concert
September 25, 2015 from 7:30pm
Richard Bunter, Patrick Ingram, Don Nardone and veteran faculty member Daniel Geeting are Saxomania, a saxophone quartet. They will play selections from the classical Introduction and Variations on a Popular Ronde by Gabriel Piernè to the jazz-tinged Diffusion for Saxophone Quartet by Gordon Goodwin. In the finale, Saxomania will be joined by the students of the Honors Saxophone Quartet in a tune everyone knows.
Donations accepted.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Department
- Starts: September 25, 2015 7:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://earth.callutheran.edu/schools/cas/programs/music/index.php
- Sponsors: Music Department