Calendar » Faculty Chamber Music Concert

February 19, 2016 from 7:30pm

Richard Bunter, Don Nardone and Patrick Ingram and veteran faculty member Daniel Geeting are Saxomania, a saxophone quartet. Except for this concert! They trade their saxophones for clarinets and play works for clarinet quartet by Alfred Uhl and the scion of British clarinet composers, Paul Harvey. Professor Geeting will also play Copland’s Concerto for Clarinet as commissioned by Benny Goodman. Accompanying him will be CLU piano faculty member Eric Kinsley.

Donations accepted.

Pictured: Richard Bunter (left), Don Nardone, Patrick Ingram and Dan Geeting (kneeling).