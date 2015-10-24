Faculty Recital: Eric Kinsley
October 24, 2015 from 7:30pm
Senior lecturer Eric Kinsley will perform a recital of solo and chamber music from the time of transition leading into the Classical period of Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven. Featuring music by the sons of Bach, Rameau and Scarlatti, and composers from the English School, this concert will highlight innovators and examine forgotten gems.
Donations accepted.
- Price: FREE
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3555#event
