Calendar » Faculty Recital: Eric Kinsley and Kyle johnson, organ duo

March 8, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

CLU music faculty members Eric Kinsley (right) and Kyle Johnson perform organ duets and works for two organs. Johnson is University Organist, Coordinator of Chapel Music and lecturer in music. He is also a composer and concert organist. Kinsley, a senior lecturer in music, teaches piano and is a performing artist and author.