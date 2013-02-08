Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 1:24 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Faculty Recital: Kyle Johnson, organ

February 8, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Kyle Johnson presents his third solo faculty organ recital since coming to CLU in November 2010 as coordinator of Chapel Music, University Organist and music lecturer. Johnson holds a doctor of musical arts degree in organ performance and has studied under John Ditto, Larry Smith, and Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra. He has served on music faculties of three Midwestern colleges, and presented solo organ recitals in eight states.

 

