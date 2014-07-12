Calendar » Fairview Gardens Tour + Wine Reception

July 12, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County for a sunset tour of Fairview Gardens followed by a wine reception. With urban farms and food supplies a hot topic in town and across the country, this is a particularly special event. You’ll learn about the farm and its relationship to the Land Trust, the role of agriculture in our community and you may even pick up some tips for your own garden. Register soon as space is limited.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara CountyThe Land Trust for Santa Barbara County works to conserve and enhance our county’s natural open land and agricultural heritage for the benefit of present and future generations. Founded in 1985, LTSBC has negotiated voluntary conservation transactions with landowners that have protected over 23,000 acres of ranch, farm, wildlife habitat and community open space land.

For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.