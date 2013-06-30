Calendar » Fairytale Tea Time!

June 30, 2013 from 10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.

Our flower fairies invite you to come dressed up and enjoy tea, crumpets, and celebrate beauty with our hair braiders, face-painters, and glitter artists! Enjoy beautiful singing by our fairies and get a professional picture taken to remember this very special occassion! Tickets are available at 4 different tiers, and include admission to one adult and one child unless otherwise noted. Tickets are limited, buy now and secure a spot at our party! All proceeds will go torwards funding Solvang Faeriefest, a fantasy festival bringing world-renowned talent and enchantment to people of all ages!!