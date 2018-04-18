Calendar » Fake News: Can Democracy Survive?

April 18, 2018 from 12:00 - 2:00

Wikipedia defines it as: “Fake news is a type of yellow journalism or propaganda that consists of deliberate misinformation or hoaxes spread via traditional print and broadcast news media or online social media.” Can we learn to detect Fake news? What are “bots”and how is social media compromised by Fake News? What was the extent of Russian involvement in the 2016 election and what were their goals?

Our speakers will define and explore this phenomenon. Forum speakers include journalists and experts in the field of Fake News. Our stellar panelists are Jerry Roberts who was editor for the San Francisco Chronicle, and now is a political columnist for the Independent, host of the City Desk SB, TV founder of Newsmakers; Lisa Neubert, Programming Librarian, Santa Barbara Library; Marga Cooley, Santa Maria Times editor; and Miriam Medzger, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Information, Technology and Society at UCSB.

The community forums are co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library and Santa Barbara TV. Sound provided by Gary Atkins, Sound Systems. Spanish translation and handicap parking available.

FORUMS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.