Fall 2016 Volunteer Training

September 15, 2016 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 PM

Interested in providing emotional, social and practical support to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families? Volunteer with the Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Patient Care Volunteers play a vital part of the Hospice of Santa Barbara Team as they provide companionship, respite care, transportation, household help and other support services to patients and clients.

Those interested in volunteering must attend the training series, which will be held on six consecutive Wednesdays starting Sept. 28.

Application deadline is Sept. 15. Seating is limited.

Training sessions will be held on Wednesdays, Sept. 28 – Nov. 2 from 12 pm - 3 pm

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, please visit hospiceofsantabarbara.org or contact Nicole Romasanta, Director of Volunteer Services, at (805) 563-8820.